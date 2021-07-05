Chile chooses Mapuche woman to lead architects of new Constitutional Assembly

Jul 05, 2021, 12:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A woman from Chile's largest indigenous group Mapuche has been chosen to lead the body in drafting the country’s new constitution. Elisa Loncon received 96 of 155 votes in the second round to secure an absolute majority.
