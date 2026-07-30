/Chicken Biryani in School Meals? Tamil Nadu Government Weighs New Proposal

Tamil Nadu is considering a major change to its school nutrition program by introducing chicken biryani into the government's midday meal scheme. According to reports, the proposal has been put forward by the state's Education Minister to Chief Minister Vijay, who is expected to take a final decision soon. If approved, government school students could receive chicken biryani once a week as part of their midday meals, marking one of the most significant upgrades to Tamil Nadu's school nutrition program. The proposal aims to improve the quality, nutrition, and appeal of school meals while continuing the state's long tradition of strengthening welfare schemes for students.