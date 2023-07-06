Chat-GPT officiates wedding of a US-based couple

Open AI's Chat GPT has learned yet another important life skill, which is to help couples get married. In a rather interesting turn of events, a couple from the US recently used an artificial intelligence tool to officiate their wedding. Chat GPT-powered speaker was stationed between the bride and groom with a robotic mask atop the speaker. Interestingly, the bride's father suggested using Chat GPT as the officiant. As per the report, the couple could have this extraordinary ceremony because their stay does not require a licensed marriage official.