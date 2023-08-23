Chandrayaan-3 mission:: ISRO says ‘all set to initiate’ Vikram lander's lunar touchdown

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
India is now only few hours away from making history. Its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is all set to make a soft and successful landing on the south polar region of the Moon around 6.04pm today, August 23.

