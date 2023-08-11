Chandrayaan-3: India's third moon mission aims to achieve soft lunar landing

Beautiful photos of the earth and moon taken by Chandrayaan 3's cameras have been released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The moon's image was captured by Chandrayaan 3's Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 6, according to a tweet from the space agency. The image of the earth was taken by the spacecraft's Lander Imager (LI) camera on the day of its launch on July 14, 2023.