CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours in New Delhi, daughters perform last rites

Dec 10, 2021, 08:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's CDS Gen Bipin Rawat laid to final rest with full military honours. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in Tamil Nadu chopper crash. Their daughters performed the last rites.
