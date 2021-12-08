CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Major Mi-17's crashing history in India

Dec 08, 2021, 09:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat died when a Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. This throws a light on the history of Mi-17 choppers accidents in India.
