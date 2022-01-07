Capitol Riots Anniversary: Trump is a defeated president, says US president Joe Biden

In the year 2020, Joe Biden campaigned as a leader who could unite America a leader who could bring the polarized country together. But a year later, the United States still remains divided it has been a year since the US capitol witnessed its worst riots in history. An attack on the American democracy outside the capital last year. Biden's inaugural address was focused on healing and now Joe Biden left the rhetoric blaming former president Donald Trump for the chaos and carnage at the capitol last year.