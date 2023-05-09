Canada slams China for interference; Diplomatic expulsions plunge 2 nations into fresh row | Details

China say it is expelling Canada's consul in Shanghai. Beijing's decision comes after Ottawa said it was sending home a diplomat accused of trying to intimidate a lawmaker critical of China. The expulsions plunge the two nations into a fresh diplomatic row after years of souring relations. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has faced growing pressure to take a hard line with Beijing. Recent revelations suggest china sought to sway Canada's 2019 and 2021 elections. Ties have been tense since Canada's 2018 arrest of a top Huawei executive and the detention of two Canadian nationals in China, in apparent retaliation. All three have been released, but Beijing has continued to blast Ottawa for aligning with Washington's China policy. On the other hand, Canadian officials have regularly accused China of interference.