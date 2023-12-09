videos
Canada PM Justin Trudeau's tanking approval ratings
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 09, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing pressure to resign or be forced out of the leadership of the Liberal Party due to his declining popularity in opinion polls.
