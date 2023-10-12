Brooklyn Museum honours Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
The Brooklyn Museum celebrated the work and life of the borough’s most famous filmmaker, Spike Lee, in a sprawling exhibition. It brought together more than 300 objects related to Lee’s films, artefacts from his personal collection and complementary Modern and contemporary art.

