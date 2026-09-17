Bridget Jones creator Helen Fielding has revealed her ultimate summer fashion shortcut: "Dalai Lama dressing." Instead of overthinking daily outfits, the acclaimed author opted to wear a single, comfortable dress all summer long—mirroring the simple, unchanging wardrobe philosophy of the Tibetan spiritual leader. Embracing ultimate minimalism and decision-free living, Fielding’s viral style rule offers a hilarious yet practical solution to seasonal wardrobe burnout.