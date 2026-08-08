/BRICS Culture Meet | Manipur Protest | Amarnath Yatra Halt | UPI Payment Update | Indian News

In this edition of WION World Is One, here are the latest major stories from India. The Federation of Indian Pilots has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish an independent Civil Aviation Authority of India, citing the rapid expansion of the aviation sector and concerns raised by the International Civil Aviation Organization. The proposed statutory body would oversee aviation safety, airworthiness, licensing and consumer protection with administrative and financial autonomy. Meanwhile, the BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting has concluded in Bhopal with the adoption of the Bhopal Declaration. Representatives from 14 countries, including BRICS members and partner countries, participated in discussions aimed at strengthening cultural cooperation. In Manipur, protests were reported as the convoy of Chief Minister YK Khemchand Singh passed through Makan village. Hundreds of Naga and Meitei villagers reportedly waved black flags and protested along National Highway 2, demanding justice for six Naga civilians who were allegedly abducted and later found dead. Protesters have also raised concerns over delays in the investigation. The Amarnath Yatra will be suspended from August 9 on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes as authorities move to conclude the pilgrimage ahead of schedule. The decision has been taken amid forecasts of bad weather and to facilitate track restoration and maintenance work by the Border Roads Organisation. More than 4.8 lakh pilgrims have performed darshan at the shrine so far this year.