BRICS 2023: Indian PM Modi proposes BRICS Space Exploration Consortium

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Today is the third and final day of the BRICS Summit which is underway in Johannesburg, South Africa. On the second day of the summit, the manner and the nature of expansion of the grouping topped the agenda.

