Published: Aug 03, 2025, 13:59 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 13:59 IST
Breaking: Volcano erupts first time in 600 years | earthquake jolts Russia's far east
Tsunami waves were possible in three areas of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East, the nation's Ministry for Emergency Services said on Sunday after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the nearby Kuril Islands.

