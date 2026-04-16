/BREAKING: Pakistan Army Chief Heads To US After Iran Visit, Pushes Fresh Iran-US Talks

Published: Apr 16, 2026, 16:00 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 16:00 IST
Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is expected to travel to Washington after a key visit to Tehran, as Islamabad intensifies efforts to revive stalled talks between Iran and the United States. Acting as a crucial mediator, Pakistan has been relaying messages between both sides following failed negotiations. The diplomatic push comes as hopes rise for a second round of talks to stabilise the region and extend the fragile ceasefire.