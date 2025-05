Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting today with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. This session follows the announcement of an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan, mediated by the United States with support from Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The ceasefire, effective from 5 PM IST, aims to halt the intense hostilities that escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. While both nations have agreed to cease military operations, the Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended, and both sides maintain heightened alertness .