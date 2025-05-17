LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 17, 2025, 08:05 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 08:05 IST
Breaking: air ambulance helicopter crashes during landing in Kedarnath
Videos May 17, 2025, 08:05 IST

Breaking: air ambulance helicopter crashes during landing in Kedarnath

An air ambulance helicopter crashed during landing in Kedarnath. No casualties were reported.

Trending Topics

trending videos