Moscow's famed Bolshoi Theatre gets ready for opening the ballet repertoire of the 245th season. The season will start with an unscheduled premiere of a project "Four Characters in Search of a Plot" which includes four one-act ballets staged by young foreign choreographers - The Ninth Wave by Bryan Arias, Just by Simone Valastro, Fading by Dimo Milev, and Silentium by Martin Chaix.