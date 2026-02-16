LOGIN
Bnei Brak Erupts in Violence: Israeli Forces Confront Ultra-Orthodox Protesters Over Military Draft

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 16, 2026, 09:00 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 09:00 IST
Clashes erupted in Bnei Brak, Israel, as police and local residents confronted each other over efforts to enforce military conscription. The confrontations grew intense, with stun grenades deployed and multiple arrests reported. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement saying he will not allow harm to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers amid the unrest. The situation has drawn widespread attention as tensions continue over conscription and public resistance in parts of Israeli society.

