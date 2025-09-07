LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 18:05 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 18:05 IST
Blood Moon alert: Total lunar eclipse will begin at 8:57 pm IST, to peak at 11 pm
A Blood Moon is set to light up the sky on the nights of September 7 and 8, offering a rare astronomical display This marks the second and last total lunar eclipse of the year.

