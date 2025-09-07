LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Blood Moon alert: Lunar Eclipse will be visible to 85% of the world

Blood Moon alert: Lunar Eclipse will be visible to 85% of the world

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 16:35 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 16:35 IST
Blood Moon alert: Lunar Eclipse will be visible to 85% of the world
A Blood Moon is set to light up the sky on the nights of September 7 and 8, offering a rare astronomical display This marks the second and last total lunar eclipse of the year.

Trending Topics

trending videos