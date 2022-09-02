Blast in Afghanistan's Western city of Herat; at least 18 killed & 23 injured

Published: Sep 02, 2022, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A huge blast rocked one of the biggest mosques in Afghanistan's western city of Herat killing at least 18 and injuring some 23 people. According to media reports, the blast occurred at the Gaza mosque just before Friday prayers.
