/Bionic Eye Breakthrough: Microchip Restores Vision in AMD Patients

A groundbreaking innovation in vision science is giving hope to millions suffering from severe vision loss. A tiny, hair-thin microchip implant — known as the Prima retinal implant — is showing remarkable success in restoring central vision in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). This revolutionary device, just 2 mm wide and thinner than a human hair, is implanted under the retina to replace damaged photoreceptors. Early trials report “astounding” results, with some patients regaining the ability to read, recognize objects, and perform daily tasks again.