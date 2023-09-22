Biggest reconstruction of US anti-submarine spy programme since the end of Cold War | Details

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
The United States and China have one of the world’s most important and complex bilateral relationships. Since 1949, the countries have experienced periods of both tension and cooperation over issues including trade, climate change, and Taiwan. Amid Chinese belligerence, the Washington has revived a cold war submarine spy programme to counter Beijing.

