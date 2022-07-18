Biden West Asia Tour: US President Joe Biden fails to secure any oil commitments from Saudi

Published: Jul 18, 2022
The United States President Joe Biden has returned to Washington from his four-day visit to West Asia. Biden addressed a lot of issues ranging from energy prices to human rights and even normalisation but the gains were small and hardly noticeable.
