Biden impeachment inquiry: 7 accusations against Joe Biden

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Wednesday that House Republicans will move ahead with an impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden. More details coming in McCarthy has made it clear that there will be a vote for an impeachment inquiry but as of now, he doesn't appear to have the votes to open one.

