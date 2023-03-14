Bhopal gas leak: Govt plea for more funds dismissed | One of the deadliest industrial disasters ever

In December 1984, more than 40 tons of methyl isocyanate, leaked from a pesticide plant in the Indian city of Bhopal. The gas leak killed over 3,000 people & caused significant morbidity & premature death for many thousands more. The Indian govt sought over $850 million from union carbide corporation’s successor firms to extend higher compensation. A 5-judge constitution bench dismissed the plea. The money sought was over & above the $470 million it got as a part of the settlement in 1989. As per the govt, the enormity of the actual damage could not be properly assessed at the time of the settlement in 1989. Dismissing the plea, India's top court said a settlement can only be set aside on the ground of fraud. The court dubbed the failure to take insurance policies as gross negligence. A sum of over $ 6.7 million lying with India's central bank shall be utilised to satisfy pending claims. Survivors have long been fighting for adequate compensation & proper medical treatment.