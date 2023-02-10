Beyond the Runway S2 | How social media helps brands grow their business

Kylie Jenner built her makeup empire Kylie Cosmetics with just one product - a lip kit. Later, she expanded her business and created a whole makeup line and became a billionaire. And, it won't be wrong to say that social media played a huge role in building her multi-million-dollar company. Just like Kylie Jenner's brand, several other brands started and grew on social media and in this episode of Beyond the Runway, we tell you how these brands left their footprints in the virtual world and became extremely popular among netizens.