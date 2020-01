Ash Graham's dog Kozi wakes him at 8 AM for his morning walk. and realizes he's dreaming. He gets up from the one-man tent he's been sleeping in since the fire swept through the village of Nerrigundah on New Year's Eve. He begins his weary search for Kozi once again. Hiking south down the dried-up creek, past the wallabies that were burned to death as they fled, knocking on doors, trying to keep track of the grids he's already covered. Watch report: