videos
Gravitas
World
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
News Letter
SEARCH
Subscribe Now
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
Please enter full name.
Please enter E-mail.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
News Letter
'Barbie' faces setback in Japan, online petition calls for ban on 'Barbenheimer' hashtag
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 07, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
In Japan, the hit film Barbie has also been marred by controversy for using the Barbenheimer hashtag as a marketing tool. Watch the video to know more.
trending now
'Barbie' faces setback in Japan, online petition calls for ban on 'Barbenheimer' hashtag
India: Lok Sabha clears digital data protection bill, all you need to know
Manipur violence: India top court sets up 3-member committee, SC hears violence pleas
Talks with China not halted, meeting to be held soon; Russian woman fined
Indian EAM Jaishankar: Focus on building infrastructure along China border
recommended videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reinstated as member of parliament
Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif set to dissolve parliament, national assembly on August 9
Debt crisis: Beijing comes to local government's rescue
China's Tiangong space station faces equipment delay from India
Italy: Government to offer free rides back from home from night clubs
recommended videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reinstated as member of parliament
Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif set to dissolve parliament, national assembly on August 9
Debt crisis: Beijing comes to local government's rescue
China's Tiangong space station faces equipment delay from India