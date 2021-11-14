Bangladeshi Padma Shri Lt Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir Who Played a Key role in 1971 war

An elated Lt Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir (Retd.) who played a key role in the 1971 Bangladesh's war of Liberation has thanked the Indian government for honoring him for Padma Shri award. Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said," It's like a dream come true....I thought things are forgotten but I found Indian people, Indian govt and your system does not forget. The small role I played, has been remembered." Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. Lt Col Quazi Sajjad, who was once a Pakistani soldier switched to Indian side and thus playing a key role in in Pakistan's losses in that war. Due to his support, Indian army penetrated 56 miles into Pakistan's shakargarh and captured strategic town of zafarwal. The 1971 war was the biggest defeat of Pakistan since its creation in 1947 and the war broke the country into 2 parts