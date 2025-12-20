/Bangladesh Violence: Bangladesh Enters Third Day of Deadly Protests

Published: Dec 20, 2025, 09:34 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 09:34 IST
Violent protest erupted in Bangladesh on Friday after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadin. Late night on Thursday, protesters took to streets and attacked several media houses, and political residences. Several journalists were rescued from the angry mob. The protesters attacked the offices of Bangla newspaper Prothom Alo’s office and the nearby Daily Star at the capital's Karwan Bazar, near the Shahbagh intersection.