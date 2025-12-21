/Bangladesh Protests: Osman Hadi's Death And Its Impact on Upcoming Polls

Bangladesh witnessed a sea of people joining the funeral of the popular figure of the July 2024 uprising, Sharif Osman Hadi, in a state mourning on Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of people joined the funeral of slain political activist and aspirant of Dhaka-8 constituency of the February 2026 election, held before the national parliament in Dhaka. Hadi, 32, was laid to rest near the Dhaka University Central Mosque, next to the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, whose writings inspired an uprising.