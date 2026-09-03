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Axed Pakistani Players forced to meet King Charles, one refuses
Axed Pakistani Players forced to meet King Charles, one refuses
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 03, 2026, 21:35 IST
| Updated:
Sep 03, 2026, 21:35 IST
Axed Pakistan Cricket players were forced to meet King Charles in London, however one player refused. The Pakistan Cricket Board is also being mocked for posting an ad on LinkedIn.
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