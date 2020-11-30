LIVE TV
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison lashes out at China
Nov 30, 2020, 01.25 PM(IST)
Australia's Prime Minister has demanded an apology from China, After an fake image of an Australian soldier was posted on Chinese official twitter account. Scott Morrison had said image is truly repugnant and to be taken down immediately.
