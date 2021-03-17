Atlanta Shootings: Were Asians on target? | Gravitas

Mar 17, 2021, 11.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
8 people died in the shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area. 6 out of 8 victims were Asians. WION's Palki Sharma tells you why Asian Americans are coming under attack in the United States.
Read in App