  • /At least 60 dead in fatal boat accident in Niger state

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 19:26 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 19:26 IST
At least 60 people have died and dozens more have been rescued after a boat carrying more than 100 passengers capsized in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State, according to local officials.

