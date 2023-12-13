videos
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to exchange prisoners of war
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 13, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Azerbaijan has announced the release of 32 Armenian soldiers as part of prisoner swap deal. Armenia on its part has also handed over two Azerbaijani soldiers.
