Two dead after two single-engine flights collide mid-air in Arizona. Collision happened at around 8.25 am local time on February 19 near Marana Regional Airport. While one flight landed safely, the other hit the ground near a runway and caught fire. Both planes identified as a Lancair 360 MK II aircraft and a Cessna 172S aircraft. Despite series of plane crashes Donald Trump has resumed firing hundreds of FAA workers. Watch to know more!