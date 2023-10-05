Apple CEO Tim Cook's $41.5 million share sale unveiled

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Tim Cook has sold 41.5 million dollars worth of Apple shares, marking his largest share sale in the past two years. According to a U.S. Securities filing, cook sold 511,000 shares, previously valued at approximately 87.8 million dollars before accounting for taxes. This decision follows a 355 million dollar stock sale by Cook in August 2021.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos