Antony Blinken wraps up rare 2-day China visit after talks with Xi Jinping

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed some thorny issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Describing the current state of the relationship Blinken said that there were no illusions about the US-China relations, which remained difficult but consequential. Blinken reiterated that the US was not de-coupling but de-risking from China while to allay suspicions over America's Taiwan relationship- the US Secy of State said that America was committed to the one China policy. Although both nations stressed on the importance of having good ties, despite multiple talks, nothing concrete seems to have materialised.