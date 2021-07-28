Antony Blinken in India: What's on the agenda?

Jul 28, 2021, 09:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Blinken is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday noon and PM Modi at 4 pm, before flying to Kuwait later in the evening. Blinken is also likely to meet NSA Ajit Doval.
