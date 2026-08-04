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Amazon stock up 23% in 2026, hits fresh record high

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 17:46 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 17:46 IST
Amazon has become the latest tech giant to cross 3 trillion dollars in market valuation, after its shares surged more than 5 percent to a record high.

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