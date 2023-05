Alpine has revealed the all-new A290 Beta Concept, an EV that looks like something straight out of a video game! It can be thought of as the prelude to the brand’s future B-segment electric sports car – the A290. Due to arrive in 2024, the A290 hatchback is touted as the first of the three models in Alpine’s upcoming all-electric ‘Dream Garage’ line-up. Here's a look at what the A290 Beta Concept offers.