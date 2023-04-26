All you need to know about Hakuto-R Moon landing mission

On Tuesday, Tokyo's ispace will make what may be a historic effort to land its spacecraft on the Moon's surface. The lander is equipped with a miniature rover that the United Arab Emirates produced. No other private firm has successfully landed a probe on the surface of the moon, therefore the Japanese corporation is trying a unique feat. The Hakuto spacecraft, which is Japanese for "white rabbit," was launched from Earth in December of last year and landed in lunar orbit a month ago.