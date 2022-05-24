Alarming report on South Asia Heatwave: 'Extreme weather due to climate change'

Published: May 24, 2022, 03:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The impact of climate change is being felt around the world. In South Asia, record-breaking temperatures are being reported in most areas. Now, an alarming report on South Asia Heatwave warns that heatwave will be more frequent in the future.
