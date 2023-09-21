Akasa Air's pilot exodus sparks shutdown risk as it faces 600 flight cancellations in August | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Akasa Air - one of the country's budget carrier - is facing a severe crisis as a significant number of its pilots have abruptly quit their job and this is leaving the airline in complete turmoil situation that has escalated to a legal battle now.

