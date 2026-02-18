/AI Summit Row: Galgotia University Denies Claim of Being Ousted from Venue

A controversy has erupted at a recent AI summit involving Galgotias University, after reports suggested the institution was asked to leave the venue following a dispute over a robotic dog display. The university has strongly denied claims that it was ousted, calling such reports inaccurate and misleading. The row intensified after questions surfaced regarding the origin and development of the showcased “robodog” device. Faculty members from the institute clarified that they never claimed to have built the device entirely on their own, rejecting allegations of misrepresentation.