Afshin Molavi, Senior Fellow, Johns Hopkins SAIS talks on latest developments unfolding in West Asia

In this special segment, we delve into the latest developments in West Asia, including the escalating situation in Gaza, ongoing ceasefire talks in Cairo, and the shifting dynamics of global south alliances. We also explore the significance of the Indian diaspora in maintaining relations between india and arab nations, and the growing importance of india as an investment destination for countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar. Watch this interview with our comprehensive update on the region's geopolitics and economic landscape.